ROAD-WORK ALERT UPDATE: New repair schedule for West Seattle Bridge streetlights

SDOT has just changed the schedule for closures to facilitate repairs of the streetlights toward the west end of the West Seattle Bridge. Instead of Sunday and Monday nights, here’s the new plan:

Work to repair street lights on the Fauntleroy Expressway (West Seattle Freeway), planned for next week has been rescheduled from overnight hours to daytime. The work will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, January 10-11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If the work has not been completed in those two days, the work will continue Thursday, January 12.

Westbound work will occur between 9 a.m. and noon on these days, and will require the closure of the Admiral Way exit. Motorists who would use this exit are asked to consider taking the Harbor Ave SW/Avalon Way SW exit instead.

Eastbound work will occur between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on these days, during which the eastbound curb lane will be closed. The closure will extend from approximately where the roadway turns in and out of West Seattle to the Delridge Way SW onramp.