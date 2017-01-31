Remembering Shane A. McClellan, 1994-2017

Family and friends are mourning 22-year-old Shane McClellan. Here’s the remembrance that’s being shared with the community:

Beloved son and brother, Shane Andrew McClellan, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

Born on January 21, 1994 in Seattle, Shane grew up in West Seattle and passed at his home in Auburn.

He is survived by his mother, Judy Pierce, his father, Tim McClellan, and his three older brothers, Tim McClellan, Tom McClellan, and Sean McClellan.

He left us too soon and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Private memorial service will be held in West Seattle on February 4, 2017.