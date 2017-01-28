Remembering Amy Paton, 1921-2017

The family of Amy Paton is sharing this remembrance:

Amy E Paton

1/14/1921 – 1/20/2017

Amy E Paton, age 96, passed away on January 20, 2017 in Seattle.

She is survived by her granddaughters Lisa Gondola, Lynne Corgatelli, and grandson James Layton. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Amy lived a long, full and healthy life and will be greatly missed. A formal memorial service is not planned. In celebration of Amy’s life and memory, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.

Share memories @ emmickfunerals.com.