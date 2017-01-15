Reclaiming the Delridge/Barton ‘Triangle Bus Park’: Community event January 28th



(Image from project’s grant application, linked in announcement below)

If you live, work, shop, and/or travel through South Delridge, your help is sought for a community project to reclaim the “Triangle Bus Park” at Delridge/Barton, long plagued by problems including substance abuse and illegal dumping. Here’s the announcement from organizer Kim Barnes:

As part of a Roxhill / Westwood Find It, Fix It Community Project, the Westwood-Highland Park Urban Village community members, in partnership with the SDOT Office of Community Development, will host an informal two-hour community workshop to kick off the community-led goal to improve the safety and public usability of the public right of way, currently known as the “Triangle Bus Park” located at 9200 Delridge Way SW at SW Barton Street [map].

Please join us on Saturday, January 28th to learn about the best practices of urban design and contribute your thoughts about the untapped potential of this neglected and underutilized gathering place.

Reimagining The South Delridge “Triangle Bus Park” Workshop: Help Our Community Reclaim This Public Space

Date/Time: January 28th, from 10 am-12 noon, doors open 9:45 am



Location: Highland Park Improvement Club, 1116 SW Holden Street

· Street parking is available nearby

· Metro Routes 125 and 128 stop at 16th Ave. SW at Holden; walk east on Holden to 12th Street

· Light refreshments will be available

· Volunteer Spanish translator will be available

For more information:

– Copy of full press release can be found on the WWRHAH site in English here and en Español here.

– See the original grant application that details the background, scope, desired outcomes and photos here (Dropbox link).

– Contact Kim Barnes, the project lead, at kim.barnes.la@gmail.com or subscribe for email updates.