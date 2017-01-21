Previewing your West Seattle (and beyond) Saturday



Added: Moms from West Seattle chartered buses to head to the march. Thanks for the photo!

First, if you’re going to the weekend’s biggest event – the Womxn’s March on Seattle from Judkins Park to Seattle Center – today:

METRO INFO: Extra buses are promised.

OTHER TRANSPORTATION INFO: On the march website.

SPEAKERS: We’re told that along with Aneelah Afzali, who we reported on last night, at least one other West Seattleite is among the speakers: Panayiota Bertzikis.

If you’re marching and have a photo to share later – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!

Now, here’s what’s happening on the peninsula:

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE ANNIVERSARY: It’s been 8 years since the Duwamish Tribe built and opened its longhouse in West Seattle. 10 am-5 pm, join the celebration, starting with the documentary “Promised Land” at 10 am, a reception at noon, cultural program at 1. Admission free. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

INAUGURATION MEDITATION: Last day to walk the labyrinth at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) in contemplation of Inauguration Week. 10 am-4 pm. (3940 41st SW)

VIETNAMESE STORYTIME: Delridge Library invites families with kids 3 and up to storytime in Vietnamese, 11:30 am. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

COMMUNITY SEMINAR WITH WORLD CHAMPION: Miriam Cardoso leads a community seminar at Elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu of Seattle (WSB sponsor) 2-4 pm, in support of the ongoing food drive – details here. (5050 Delridge Way SW)

WINTER CLOTHING SWAP: 4-7 pm at The Community General Store: “We will swap gently used women’s clothing and accessories, while enjoying hot (spicy!) chai and some delicious snacks.” (5214 Delridge Way SW)

KLEZMER BANDS: Two in concert at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm – Orkestyr Farfeleh and Klez Katz – details in our calendar listing, including how to make a reservation if there’s room left. (7904 35th SW)

MOTHERS AND SONS: 7:30 pm at ArtsWest, “the Tony Award-nominated play about a mother’s reckoning with the life and legacy of her late son.” (4711 California SW)

CHAMPAGNE HONEYBEE: 9 pm at Whisky West – singer/songwriter with ukuleles! 21+. (6451 California SW)

MICHELE D’AMOUR & THE LOVE DEALERS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MORE ON OUR COMPLETE CALENDAR … see it all here.