Possibilities for your West Seattle Monday

Thanks for the photos from the show the Olympic Mountains are putting on so far today! Above, Mark Dale‘s photo of Mount Constance. Below, a panorama from James Bratsanos:

Besides mountain-gazing, here are your other options for today/tonight:

COWORKING DEAL: West Seattle’s only coworking center, WS Office Junction (WSB sponsor), is celebrating its fourth anniversary this week by offering you a gift – a whole week of coworking for $99. Just grab your laptop/tablet/notebook/whatever and go! More in our preview. (6040 California SW)

MOBILE BLOOD DRIVE: Can you give the gift of life? 1-7 pm, a mobile blood drive is happening today at Our Lady of Guadalupe – walk-ins welcome but not 3-4 pm, when they’ll be on break. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

RENTERS’ WORKSHOP: 6:30-8 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, free workshop for current and future renters and tenant advocates – details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

COTTAGE FOOD ENTREPRENEURSHIP CIRCLE: “Do you want to start a small food business at home? Are you interested in discussing how small food businesses can aid in food security for individuals and families?” This is for you. 6-7:30 pm, help get this launched, with a gathering at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

BALORICO: 8 pm, new series of Afro Latin Jazz dance classes starts at Kenyon Hall – details in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

CRACKER FACTORY: 8-11 pm at West Seattle Brewing Company in The Triangle, live music. No cover. 21+. (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW)

