POLITICS: 34th District Democrats’ new leadership

Our area’s biggest political organization elected new leadership tonight, at its every-two-years reorganization meeting. The 34th District Democrats‘ new chair is David Ginsberg, shown above with Marcee Stone-Vekich, who declined to run for re-election after two 2-year terms. Per prescribed party process, the meeting was convened by the King County Democrats, and then Ginsberg took over after his election.

Two positions were contested: The first to be voted on was state committeeman – incumbent Chris Porter, challenged by Patrick Wicklund; Porter won 43-24.

(Voting in most races involved Precinct Committee Officers – the rules empower them to vote for all positions, while members who aren’t PCOs can only vote for secretary and treasurer.)

Also contested, county committeeman: Les Treall won over David Toledo, 55-12.

The rest of the slate of newly elected officers (asterisk denotes incumbent):

First Vice Chair – Treina Aronson

Second Vice Chair – Michael Taylor-Judd

State Committeewoman – Lisa Plymate*

County Committeewoman – Carrie Alexander

Alternate County Committeewoman – Martha Koester

Alternate County Committeeman – Ted Barker

Secretary – Jason Cheung

Treasurer – Gina Topp

The 34th Dems’ website has bios on those who had declared their candidacy pre-meeting – you can see them here. The group’s next meeting will be 7 pm February 8th at The Hall at Fauntleroy.

ADDED 9:29 PM: One more note from the meeting:



The 34th Democrats approve a resolution opposing Medicare privatization pic.twitter.com/yTFjcJRz7n — 34th Democrats (@34dems) January 12, 2017

