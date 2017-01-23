West Seattle, Washington

23 Monday

UPDATE: Bellevue Police arrest 2 in Alki area

January 23, 2017 10:03 am
2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

10:03 AM: Thanks for all the tips about a police response near 62nd/Admiral. Turns out it’s Bellevue Police, who arrested two people, one in connection with a series of burglaries, one for alleged eluding, officers tell us at the scene. More info as we get it.

10:48 AM: The house where this happened is in the 3200 block of 62nd SW. Neighbors report hearing a loud noise as the police operation got under way – likely a “flashbang” or similar type of device. No injuries reported. We have a message out to BPD’s public-information officer seeking more info on the related case.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Bellevue Police arrest 2 in Alki area"

  • Leigh Kenner January 23, 2017 (10:07 am)
    Thanks for update. I saw a cop with a gun out pass my house and got super nervous 

  • Dave January 23, 2017 (10:45 am)
    BPD has made a few arrests in WS this year and last year. Glad to see it! Along with SPD’s arrests.

