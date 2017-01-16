PHOTOS: West Seattleites at Olympia rally for full education funding

Thanks for the photos!

The crowd rallying at the State Capitol in Olympia right now for full education funding includes West Seattleites – Keri Watson sent the two photos above, and Emily Goldstein sent the next two:

Parents, students, and educators are continuing to pressure legislators to fix the education-funding shortfall – both the failure to live up to the State Supreme Court’s McCleary decision, and the “levy cliff” problem (explained here) that is further constraining funding. After a School Board work session last week, Seattle Public Schools has a list of what cuts will be made if needed to cover $63 million of its potential $74 million gap, if nothing changes by February 28th – here’s the update from Superintendent Dr. Larry Nyland.