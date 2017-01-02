PHOTOS: West Seattle views of 2017, day 2

So far, West Seattle is 2-for-2 in 2017 days with beautiful endings. Above, from Jim Clark, along Beach Dive; below, from Jonathan Shipley at Lincoln Park:

The moon and Venus were showing off high in the early-evening sky again tonight, Kanit Cottrell noticed from Gatewood:

The day began gorgeously, too:

Thanks to James Bratsanos for that early-morning view. And finally, a wildlife surprise:

Kersti Muul photographed the eagles by the California/Andover 76 station: “My boyfriend was pumping gas, I heard them and jumped out, such a strange place to hear an eagle. Perched on spruce, it looked me square in the eye.”

