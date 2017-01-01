PHOTOS: More views of snowy West Seattle New Year’s Day 2017

More snow photos to share from this frosty and frosted New Year’s Day in West Seattle. The first three, above and below, are from Gatewood photographer/pilot Long Bach Nguyen. If you don’t recognize the top photo, that’s Solstice Park (home to Alice Enevoldsen‘s solstice and equinox sunset watches) – not so much snow, but a unique aerial look at its patterns. Below, you see part of Gatewood and Sunrise Heights:

And next, a view over West Seattle, looking northeast toward downtown in the distance:

Now, ground-level views – here’s a view from the West Duwamish Greenbelt, shared by Elisa Zook:

David Williams photographed his yard southeast of Charlestown Hill:

From Sandra Braun:

And James Bratsanos caught the snowy Olympics early this morning: