PHOTOS: More views of snowy West Seattle New Year’s Day 2017

January 1, 2017 8:49 pm
More snow photos to share from this frosty and frosted New Year’s Day in West Seattle. The first three, above and below, are from Gatewood photographer/pilot Long Bach Nguyen. If you don’t recognize the top photo, that’s Solstice Park (home to Alice Enevoldsen‘s solstice and equinox sunset watches) – not so much snow, but a unique aerial look at its patterns. Below, you see part of Gatewood and Sunrise Heights:

And next, a view over West Seattle, looking northeast toward downtown in the distance:

Now, ground-level views – here’s a view from the West Duwamish Greenbelt, shared by Elisa Zook:

David Williams photographed his yard southeast of Charlestown Hill:

From Sandra Braun:

And James Bratsanos caught the snowy Olympics early this morning:

