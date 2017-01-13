West Seattle, Washington

13 Friday

‘Petal Power’ in The Junction: You’re invited to adopt a flower basket

January 13, 2017 11:53 am
 Gardening | West Seattle news

(WSB photo from May 2016, right after last year’s flower baskets were delivered and hung)

New program in The Junction this year: You can “adopt” one of the 95 flower baskets that adorn light poles in the business district from May through September. The program just announced by the West Seattle Junction Association offers “a name plate affixed to the historic light pole [adjacent to your basket] showing who adopted the basket” – in your name, someone else’s as a gift, or in memory. A $145 donation – yes, WSJA is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization – gets you sponsorship of one basket. It’ll be professionally planted and designed, and WSJA takes care of watering and maintenance. Lots more info is here – along with a form you can use to adopt and pay online right now (or scroll down that page for info on adopting by postal mail).

