Options for your West Seattle Sunday



(Harbor seal, photographed at Lincoln Park on Saturday afternoon by Steven Director)

Six ways to enjoy your day, from our calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS MARKET: See what’s fresh! 10 am-2 pm in the street, in The Junction. (California SW between Alaska and Oregon)

COMMUNITY SERVICE TO SERVE THE GOD OF MOTHER NATURE: Grab your gardening gloves, maybe a weeding tool too, and meet up with naturalist Stewart Wechsler at Lincoln Park, 11 am – explained on his website. (Fauntleroy Way/SW Rose)

‘NETRUNNER’ MARATHON BENEFIT: Noon-10 pm, you’re invited to play at Meeples Games (WSB sponsor), as part of a benefit to help New Beginnings end domestic violence. Or – donate without playing! Here’s our preview. (3727 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Alki museum is a great place to visit today, noon-4 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

CHORO TOCANDO: Live Brazilian music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘MOTHERS AND SONS’: First matinee of the run, 3 pm @ ArtsWest Playhouse. (4711 California SW)