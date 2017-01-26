West Seattle, Washington

Next Design Review Board meeting set for apartments/PCC project at 2749 California SW

So far, the Southwest Design Review Board has no project reviews set for February, but it’s set to start March with the next look at one of the biggest upcoming projects in West Seattle, 2749 California SW, the 4-story building with ~108 apartments and a new PCC Natural Markets (WSB sponsor) store on the site of the current one. It’s already been to the SWDRB twice, most recently in September (WSB coverage here),and the next review – which could be the final one – is on the board’s schedule for 6:30 pm Thursday, March 2nd, at the usual venue, the Senior Center/Sisson Building in The Junction. The “design packet” isn’t available online yet, but should be as the meeting gets closer.

