Mystery remains in southwest Washington matched to missing West Seattleite Richard Arneson

Eleven months ago, Seattle Police announced they were looking for a missing 62-year-old from West Seattle, Richard Arneson.

The search is over. DNA testing has determined that Mr. Arneson is the man whose remains were found last May along the Columbia River in Wahkiakum County, according to this report today in the Chinook Observer.

How he got there – and how he died – remain mysteries, and the Observer report says SPD is still investigating. Just last week, months after the remains were found near Pillar Rock (map), Wahkiakum County’s Coroner/Prosecutor Dan Bigelow had gone public with a sketch and some information about more of what was found with them.

Then came the DNA match, with the help of samples provided by Mr. Arneson’s family, the Observer reports. We’ll be checking with SPD to see if they have anything more to add.