Morning through night, a sampling of your West Seattle Saturday possibilities



(Chilly sunrise as seen from over the Duwamish River – photo by Don Brubeck)

Here’s what’s up today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIVE IF YOU CAN: 9 am-3 pm (closed 11 am-noon for break), a mobile blood drive in The Junction is your next chance to give the gift of life – much-needed right now, according to our regional blood bank. Details in our calendar listing. (4754 42nd SW)

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF WEST SEATTLE OPEN HOUSE: Adult-only drop-in event “where you can see the space, talk to teachers, and learn about Community School’s approach to learning.” 10 am-2 pm. (9450 22nd SW)

SEATTLE MADE POP-UP: 10 am-3 pm at Sound & Fog, it’s a pop-up shop with local makers – body care, fragrances, jewelry, sweets, underwear. (4735 40th SW)

ALAIR GRAND OPENING: West Seattle’s new gift shop is celebrating its grand opening today, 10 am-7 pm, as previewed here on Friday. (3280 California SW)

SEEKING SEATTLE’S SURVIVING SALAMANDERS: 11 am at Camp Long with naturalist Stewart Wechsler. Details in our calendar listing, including how to pre-register if there’s still room. (5200 35th SW)

‘WE HAVE A DREAM’: Community workshop focused on “Strengthening Community and the Futures of Our Youth Through Storytelling,” presented by the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association and United Way-King County, 1-4 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. All welcome; details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

JUNIOR ROLLER DERBY TRIPLEHEADER: At Southgate Roller Rink in White Center, doors open 5:15 pm for Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby‘s second-annual Harry Potter-themed bout, a tripleheader with a costume contest at halftime! Details in our calendar listing. (9646 17th SW)

ROSE LAUGHLIN TRIO: Folk music, traditional and modern, at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. (5612 California SW)

DIFFERENT DRUMMER: At Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm, you’ll see this “multi-genre chamber ensemble comprised of violin, double bass, and percussive tap dancing.” Ticket and other info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

JUDI JENSEN BAND: Live music at 9 pm, no cover, at Poggie Tavern. 21+. (4717 California SW)

3 BANDS @ PARLIAMENT: At Parliament Tavern, it’s live music tonight with Sir Coyler & His Asthmatic Band, The DT’s, Second Hand Suits, starting at 9 pm. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

3 BANDS @ SKYLARK: The Skylark has a live-music triple bill too with Juliet Tango, Obol, Fain, 9 pm. $7 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

EVEN MORE for today, tonight, beyond … just check our complete calendar.