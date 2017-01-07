MORE WEST SEATTLE SNOW? Winter Weather Advisory alert for 4 pm-6 am

Some areas of West Seattle still have snow on the ground from last weekend – and we could see more tonight. The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory alert up for our area, officially starting t 4 pm and continuing through 6 am Sunday. From that alert:

SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…UP TO ONE INCH OF SNOW…MAINLY SOUTH OF DOWNTOWN SEATTLE BUT INCLUDING THE BELLEVUE AND BREMERTON VICINITIES. * ICE ACCUMULATION…SNOW WILL TRANSITION OVER TO RAIN OR FREEZING RAIN AFTER MIDNIGHT. AREAS SOUTH OF DOWNTOWN SEATTLE AND AWAY FROM THE WATER…COULD GET UP TO A TENTH OF ONE INCH OF ICE.

So far, precipitation is running below normal – .43 of an inch at Sea-Tac Airport so far, less than half the normal 1.11.