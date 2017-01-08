West Seattle, Washington

MONDAY: What can you do about public-school funding? Gatewood Elementary PTA invites you to come find out

January 8, 2017 7:02 pm
Concerned about public-school-funding problems, from the district’s “levy cliff” to the state’s McCleary Decision? Your next chance to find out where things stand, and what concerned citizens can do, is tomorrow night. The Gatewood Elementary PTA invites everyone – whether you are affiliated with their school or not – to their meeting tomorrow night (Monday, January 9th), 6:30-8:30 pm in the cafeteria (4320 SW Myrtle). The announcement shared by vice president Melissa McNeel says their special guest is Heidi Bennett, a longtime advocate who’s been the Legislative Chair for the statewide and citywide PTSA/PTA organizations, among other involvement. Child care will be available for the meeting, as will interpretation services in Spanish and Somali.

