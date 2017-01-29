MONDAY: City Council briefings on port, property, transit tax

The City Council usually starts Mondays with a morning briefing, and then gets down to business in the afternoon. Tomorrow morning’s briefing has three topics of interest – not to mention the likelihood they’ll be talking about some of what’s developed since the agenda came out. But just in case you’re interested, the agenda includes a Port of Seattle presentation (the slide deck includes a mention of the Terminal 5 project), an update on the city’s surplus-property disposition process, and the annual report on the Transportation Benefit District (fee/tax to raise money so the city can buy extra Metro service – you’ll see some C Line stats in the slide deck). You can watch live on Seattle Channel (online, or cable 21) starting at 9:30 am.
