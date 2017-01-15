INAUGURATION WEEK: Tibbetts United Methodist Church labyrinth

We have been receiving, and adding to the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, announcements of events for this upcoming Presidential Inauguration week – events of contemplation, collaboration, commiseration. (We’ve also been asked about West Seattle contingents going to some of the citywide events – in particular, next Saturday’s Women’s March downtown.) So starting right now, we’re publishing home-page notes about some of what’s happening, and inviting you to send us any announcement(s) that you haven’t sent yet (editor@westseattleblog.com).

The announcement:

The Presidential Inauguration ceremony is on Friday, January 20th and there are many in and around our community who are concerned and upset about the political climate in the U.S.

Tibbetts is blessed to have a Labyrinth, which will be available for contemplative walking beginning Wednesday, January 18th, for those who wish to meditate, pray, or simply find peace. Labyrinths have been in use for over 4,000 years and the basic design is fundamental to nature and many cultures, religious and non-religious traditions. Walking the labyrinth can clear the mind, give insight, and soothe your heart. The simplistic symmetry is made even more meaningful when accompanied by music.

We extend an invitation to all in the community, especially those who are struggling to find a means to gain clarity, find peace, pray, or meditate about what changes there will be in the U.S. in the coming years.

The Tibbetts Labyrinth will be set up in the gathering hall (NE corner of 41st & Andover) from Wednesday 1/18 through Saturday 1/21, hours listed below. The Labyrinth is made of heavy canvas and we ask that walkers remove shoes before starting. We will have hand-held labyrinths available for those who are mobility challenged and music will play softly in the background.

Tibbetts welcomes ALL to come walk the labyrinth during one of the open times below:

* Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm (Jan 18 & 19)

* Friday from 10 am to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm (Jan 20)

* Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm (Jan 21)