INAUGURATION WEEK: ‘Positive Politics Potluck’ @ Community General Store

Continuing our look at events announced in West Seattle for Inauguration Week – we’ve also heard from the new Community General Store in Delridge, which has announced a “Positive Politics Potluck” for 6-9 pm Friday (January 20th):

Need somewhere positive and family-friendly to go next Friday evening? We understand. Please join us in the first of our monthly gatherings to share food and visions for a more beautiful world.

Diverse political perspectives are welcome; our common ground is an understanding that our strength as a community comes out of our diversity. Our conversation is not meant to uncover the way forward or convince anyone of our individual perspective. Rather, together we aim to illuminate the many possible ways forward, and strengthen and improve each path by sharing authentically and listening well.

We’ll meet on the third Friday of each month, so mark your calendars. Fun for little ones, conversation and support for grown ups, food for all!

**First-time visits to the CGS are free. Membership purchase available at the door. RSVP here!