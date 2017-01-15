INAUGURATION WEEK: ‘Ghostlight Project’ gathering Thursday at ArtsWest

Continuing our look at local events planned during this Presidential Inauguration week – ArtsWest is one of more than 300 theaters participating nationwide in the “Ghostlight Project.” All are welcome at a gathering outside the playhouse in The Junction, 6:45 pm-7 pm Thursday night:

ArtsWest will participate in the GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT, a nationwide event on January 19, 2017 for theatres and arts organizations to reaffirm a commitment to values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone – regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

On January 19 at 6:45 pm, ArtsWest will welcome members of the community to gather outside the doors of our Playhouse to celebrate the GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT. After remarks from ArtsWest Artistic Director Mathew Wright, participants will each be given a light and asked to turn them on simultaneously and create a “light” for challenging times ahead. The GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT coincides with Opening Night for MOTHERS AND SONS, and both events are occasion for ArtsWest to reaffirm a commitment to telling the stories of underrepresented, marginalized communities and using live theater as a powerful agent of change.

By participating in the GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT, ArtsWest joins fellow Seattle theater companies ACT, Intiman, Seattle Children’s Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre, and the University of Washington School of Drama.