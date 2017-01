(Added: WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

1:30 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to a possible house fire in the 3600 block of 42nd SW [map].

1:35 PM: SFD units have arrived and are assessing. They’re reporting “heavy smoke.”

1:44 PM: Our crew has just arrived. Also, per scanner, firefighters have rescued a dog from the house. And if you see/hear a helicopter, it’s just a TV crew checking this out.

1:48 PM: SFD has declared the fire to be under control.