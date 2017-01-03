Highlights for 2017’s first West Seattle Tuesday

The early bird gets the … grass. Sea-growing grasses are the preferred food of brant, the shy migratory geese seen along West Seattle shores this time of year. Thanks to Mark Wangerin for the photo! Now, on to our daily preview for the first non-holiday weekday of 2017:

BABY STORY TIMES: 10:30 am brings these free story times to two local libraries: Southwest Library (35th SW/SW Henderson) and West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW). Recommended for babies up to one year old.

EARLY DAYS: Speaking of babies … the Early Days drop-in support groups have two days/locations in 2017. Today – and every Tuesday – 1-3 pm, you’ll find Early Days at Nurturing Expressions (WSB sponsor) in The Junction – details in our calendar listing. (4746 44th SW)

TALK POLITICS: Drinking Liberally‘s monthly gathering is tonight, 6-7:30 pm at Pizzeria 22 in The Admiral District. (4213 SW College)

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS BUDGET GAP: Not in West Seattle, but not far, and the subject could affect every SPS-involved family in the district. 6:30 pm at Franklin High School, the third of three Seattle Council PTSA-sponsored community conversations about the district’s potential $74 million budget gap. What are YOUR priorities for the SPS budget, if cuts have to be made? Come hear and talk about it. (3013 S. Mt Baker Blvd.)

