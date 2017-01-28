@ Highland Park Improvement Club: Trees and raingardens today, invitation for artists next month

Until 3 pm – as previewed in today’s list of calendar highlights – you’re invited to stop by Highland Park Improvement Club to learn more about raingardens with RainWise, to help maintain the raingardens and related areas at HPIC, and/or to pick up free tree(s) for your yard! We took the photo while leaving HPIC after this morning’s Delridge Bus Triangle Park workshop (separate story coming up later).
Meantime, HPIC sent out this announcement today for its new art initiative:
Highland Park Improvement Club is looking for art teachers!
2017 brings new programming ideas to HPIC that showcase the artist talents of our neighborhood. Starting in February, we’re kicking off an art night at the club! HPIC will serve as a venue for local artists to teach a class, as well as offer a community art room. And yes, the HP bar will be open!
Are you interested in sharing your craft? All ideas are welcome! Sewing, knitting, a DIY project, jewelry making, pottery, painting, collage, making dream catchers, etc. Our pilot painting class in December – Bottles & Brushes – was a sold out success!
Please come to our info session to learn more about the opportunities to teach your classes at our neighborhood club!
Date: Tuesday February 7th at 7 PM
Location: HPIC (1116 SW Holden)
Come share your talents, interests and ideas! If you have any questions please email hpic1919@gmail.com
