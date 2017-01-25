Hearing Examiner rejects appeal in 3038 39th SW ‘tree vs. house’ case

Just in: The ruling in the appeal of a city decision allowing a “historic lot exception” for a house to be built at 3038 39th SW, on a site that holds an “exceptional” tree that neighbors hoped to see preserved.

Hearing Examiner Sue Tanner, ruling 13 days after the case was argued in her chambers (WSB coverage here), has upheld the city decision, saying that appellant Lisa Parriott and supporters “have not met their burden of proving that the (Department of Construction and Inspections) interpretation was clearly erroneous, and it should therefore be affirmed.” We’re requesting reaction and will add whatever we get.