Not everything this Friday is inauguration-related. Here’s one example: The second annual 5 Minutes or Less Fly Fishing Film Fest at Emerald Water Anglers (42nd SW/SW Oregon; WSB sponsor) in The Junction. It starts at 7 pm Friday and admission is free, but space is limited, so you need to RSVP ASAP – shop@emeraldwateranglers.com or 206-708-7250.