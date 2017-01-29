West Seattle, Washington

29 Sunday

48℉

Free training for teen leaders! Rotary Club of West Seattle accepting applicants

January 29, 2017 12:07 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Rotary Club of West Seattle | West Seattle news

If you are, or know, a 10th- or 11th-grader who’s interested in leadership in their school and community – here’s a chance for free training. The Rotary Club of West Seattle is accepting applications for the Rotary Youth Leadership Award, which covers the costs of an annual seminar March 16-19 at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, described as “taught by leadership experts and directed at teens in high school. Fully chaperoned, meals included. … Great addition to a college application.” For questions and/or an application, e-mail West Seattle Rotary president Dr. Susanne Gee at drgee@drgee.com.

Share This

No Replies to "Free training for teen leaders! Rotary Club of West Seattle accepting applicants"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann