FREE! Self-defense seminar, two sessions, ages 10+ at Elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu of Seattle

Elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu of Seattle (WSB sponsor) invites you to a free self-defense seminar this Sunday – one session for women/girls, one coed session. From coach/proprietor Sonia Sillan:

When you think of self-defense, what’s the first thing you think of?

For us at Elite BJJ of Seattle, it’s about awareness, empowerment, setting boundaries, having confidence. It’s about finding your voice and believing in yourself. Join us on February 5th for a two-hour clinic, where our goal is to leave you with more knowledge, feeling more empowered, and understanding of what self-defense really means (both mentally and physically).

We’re going to show you a wide range of practical techniques and more importantly, the concepts that are critical to learning how to avoid becoming a victim of violence. We’ll be going over basic, EFFECTIVE, self-defense movements and techniques, capitalizing on leverage and momentum.

This seminar isn’t your typical self-defense seminar, so make sure to reserve your spot, bring some friends … and get ready to learn.

Who: No experience necessary, open to all, ages 10+

Women’s only: 10 am-12 pm

Co-ed: 12:30 pm-2:30 pm

Cost: FREE.

Although our food drive for the West Seattle Food Bank officially ends 1/31,, we are still collecting food and would like to ask for donations as entry.