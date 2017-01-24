West Seattle, Washington

FOR YOUR CALENDAR: Yes, The Junction plans a free shredding event in April

January 24, 2017 9:32 am
Before we get to highlights for today/tonight … Every year in the first quarter, we get questions about whether there’ll be a free shredding event any time soon. This year, thanks to West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Swift, we have VERY early word, so you can get it in your calendar and make your tax-season (or whatever your motivation) plans: Saturday, April 29th, 10 am-1 pm. Full details here. (And if anyone else is having one sooner, please let us know! editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks!)

