FOLLOWUP: Mayor officially moves to authorize 3 encampments including Myers Way

January 17, 2017 2:11 pm
 Myers Way Parcels | West Seattle news

A month and a half after announcing three “new” authorized encampments around the city, including the Myers Way Parcels site that is already home to an unauthorized encampment, Mayor Murray is following through. Here’s the announcement, including plans for a community meeting:

Today, Mayor Ed Murray sent emergency orders to City Council authorizing three previously announced encampment locations for people experiencing homelessness in Seattle.

The orders call for three new encampments, each with capacity for 60 to 70 people, to be established at 8620 Nesbit Avenue North, 9701 Myers Way South, and 1000 South Myrtle Street. These locations will be permitted for one year, with an option to be renewed for an additional year. The City has been actively meeting with residents and neighborhood leaders ahead of today’s announcement and will continue to engage with the community as the sites are established. Upcoming community meetings are:

Monday, January 23, 2017

Georgetown Community Council Meeting
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Old Georgetown City Hall, 6202 13th Ave South

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Myers Way Community Council Meeting
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: City of Seattle – Joint Training Facility, 9401 Myers Way South

Additional meetings with South Park and Aurora/Licton Springs community groups are being scheduled.

The emergency orders sent to City Council today are part of Bridging the Gap to Pathways Home, Mayor Murray’s interim plan to address the immediate needs of people living unsheltered, while the City fully implements its long-term plan, Pathways Home.

We are following up with the mayor’s office to ask for a copy of the “emergency orders” and also to ask whether a decision has been made on whether the Myers Way encampment will continue to be self-managed as Camp Second Chance (which moved there, unauthorized, last summer) or whether a nonprofit is being sought to run it.

  • bolo January 17, 2017 (2:38 pm)
    I used to hear that “homeless” people were mostly veterans and former homeowners that were foreclosed on during the last “financial crisis.” Now I am hearing that they just prefer to live in tents, and don’t want to be a part of the “establishmenet.”

    Of course I know that they are not a uniform block of similar-minded people; there are many more complex reasons for living “homeless.”

    It sure seems to be a growing “problem,” or at least more visible.

    Could it be related to a possible growing “record-breaking” wealth disparity, where those near the bottom see slim hope of, or opportunities for climbing up?

    Or is that “fake news?”

    I just wish there was more effort in reducing the amount of garbage pollution that gets strewn around. Not that garbage dumps of the “civilized” are any more “enviromentally friendly.”

