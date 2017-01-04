West Seattle, Washington

04 Wednesday

FOLLOWUP: ‘Democracy Vouchers’ start arriving in the mail

January 4, 2017 3:04 pm
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

We mentioned them a month ago – and now the “Democracy Vouchers” created by voter-approved Seattle Initiative 122 are arriving in the postal mail, if you’re a registered voter, or if you requested them. They’re a type of public campaign financing, property-tax-funded, that you’ll be able to use in three races that will be on this year’s city ballots – the two at-large City Council positions 8 and 9, and City Attorney. So far, two candidates have qualified for them, but others have until early June to qualify too. So how do you use them? The city website explains it all here. Answer to a particularly popular question: No, you can’t give yours to someone else.

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: 'Democracy Vouchers' start arriving in the mail"

  • Nancy R January 4, 2017 (3:11 pm)
    This will be an exciting experiment to give more power to the people.   Politicians work for all of us,  not just for a few.  And it should encourage more people to run for office who might not know as many wealthy donor-types.

