FOLLOWUP: ATM heist suspects charged

The two men arrested in connection with Sunday’s theft of the ATM from the West Seattle Junction US Bank are now charged, and the court documents fill in some of the information we didn’t have in our followup after their bail hearing on Monday.

The suspects are 28-year-old Nathaniel Grier of Shoreline and 35-year-old Joseph Annable of Sammamish. Both are charged with 2nd-degree burglary, 1st-degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and attempting to elude police.

The documents confirm that the forklift left behind at the bank, worth $4,000, and shown in our photo above, was stolen from Junction True Value a block west, and reveal that the cargo van found with the ATM inside was stolen from the University of Washington Bookstore. The charging papers also say the ATM contained at least $45,000 when stolen, but the suspects apparently were unable to get into it. The pursuit that led to the arrests on Sunday, hours after the West Seattle theft, was “called off several times,” the charging documents reveal, because of how dangerous it got to be, crossing several jurisdictions, with the stolen van at one point swerving toward a state trooper who was assisting someone at roadside.

Grier’s bail is set at $205,000; his criminal history goes back at least 13 years, and he is said to have confessed to at least eight thefts, four “successful.” Annable’s bail is set at does not have any recent criminal history. They are scheduled for arraignment (to answer the charges) on February 8th.