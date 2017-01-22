UPDATE: Fire response in Arbor Heights



(WSB photo)

4:57 PM: A sizable Seattle Fire Department response is arriving in the 10200 block of 38th SW [map] in Arbor Heights for a possible house fire. First crews are not seeing anything, though. We’re on our way and will be updating.

5 PM: SFD crews have radioed that this was a kitchen fire and is now out, so many of the units are being canceled.

5:06 PM: Our crew on scene confirms this. Firefighters say it was a grease fire and the resident(s) extinguished it. No significant damage, no injuries.