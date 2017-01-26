FERRY ALERT: Vashon terminal out of service

Mechanical trouble has put Washington State Ferries’ Vashon terminal out of service:

A mechanical problem with the operating slip has caused us to be out of service at Vashon. Repair crews are en route and will make repairs as soon as they arrive. Service between Fauntleroy and Southworth is still available.

At this time of night, only a few remaining runs were scheduled to/from Vashon anyway, but the South Vashon (Tahlequah-Point Defiance) run is already done for the night, so there’s no alternative. Check here for updates.