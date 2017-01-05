Expanded West Seattle YMCA opens Friday

The newly expanded West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) just got the final inspection clearance, and it will open tomorrow morning! That’s the word from Joleen Post at the Y. She and Josh Sutton gave us a sneak peek this afternoon. Above, the new front/entrance, now facing SW Snoqualmie Street. Inside, the new fitness center is, well, the centerpiece:

The fitness center spans 5,700 square feet and is right on the east side of the entrance hall. On the west side, a community gathering room that can hold up to 170 people (and has a kitchen):

When we stopped in, final setup was still under way – the huge reception area will have furniture in place before you see it tomorrow:

A few expansion features have a little more work to be done, such as the family changing rooms, but they’ll be ready soon. Outside the building, by the way, the parking lots WILL be open when the doors open at 5:30 tomorrow morning. And of course, some expansion features are already in use, like the ones we spotlighted back in November.

Tomorrow, one way to get your first look at the expansion is during Family Night. Or, one of the three Try It Tuesdays starting next week. Lots of special events are scheduled – see the full list here. If you’re not a member yet, you’re welcome at the special events too – and if you are considering joining, note that there are no joining fees if you sign up this month.

BACKSTORY: The groundbreaking celebration for the expansion work was just seven months ago. At that time, the Y also celebrated the designation of the block of SW Snoqualmie in front of its new entrance as a “festival street”; the first event was the last screening of last summer’s West Seattle Outdoor Movies series, and Sutton says the Y will soon put together a committee to come up with a list of events for this summer – not just the movies, but more. If you’re interested, contact him at jsutton@seattleymca.org.