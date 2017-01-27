CRIME WATCH: Highland Park stolen truck; White Center investigation

Two Crime Watch notes:

STOLEN TRUCK: That white 2007 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Short Bed was stolen from Highland Park (8th SW/SW Austin) between 11 pm last night and 6 am today. More info:

License Plate is B99251V

Tailgate has the throw back “TOYOTA” in black vinyl across it. The truck has a matching white cap on the bed, a large grey container on the roof which looks like a cargo box but is actually a Roof Top Tent (James Baroud Evo Space), an off road ARB bumper, black wheels, axiliary lights, CB radio antenna, Rino Rack Awning, and tinted windows. A police report has been made. If spotted please call 911 (and) contact John at 425.213.9833 or jannes86@gmail.com

WHITE CENTER INVESTIGATION: Our partner site White Center Now is down right now (working on it) so we’re mentioning this here – King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible stabbing in the 9900 block of 10th SW, and the Guardian One helicopter is or was assisting in the search, according to scanner discussion, which indicated the suspect and victim may be related.