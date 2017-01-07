West Seattle, Washington

08 Sunday

33℉

CONGRATULATIONS! Student artists move to state level in Reflections arts competition

January 7, 2017 7:53 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS culture/arts

Congratulations to nine local students for their success so far in a national arts competition! Thanks to Lindsay Yost for sharing the news tonight, on the eve of districtwide recognition for them:

Students from three schools in West Seattle have qualified to advance to the state level of the National PTA Reflections arts program! These students will be competing against students from all over Washington State. The Seattle Council PTSA is hosting a recognition ceremony, with special guest, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Nyland, tomorrow (Sunday, Jan. 8th) at the Seattle Armory from 2-3pm. The schools are:

Alki Elementary
Literature – Collin Temme, Where I’m From

Denny International Middle School

girl-in-galaxy

Visual Art – Kai Johnson, Girl in the Galaxy (above)

my-weirdness-denny

Visual Art – Daniel Crawford, My Weirdness (above)

Literature – Richard Garcia, The Meadow of Death
Literature – Kendall Sementelli, The one with scars

headshot-denny

Photography – Veronica Dempster, Headshot (above)

Dance – Ruby Martin, Ruby’s Dance Choreography

Chief Sealth International High School
Literature – Audriana Slye, Four
Literature – Olivia Palmer, ON WRITING

Yost is Reflections chair at Alki Elementary and co-chair of the districtwide event (with Liza Rankin); Manuela Slye is Reflections chair for Denny and Sealth. Good luck to the young artists at the next level of competition! (You can see all their work on the Seattle website for Reflections – browse school-by-school.)

Share This

1 Reply to "CONGRATULATIONS! Student artists move to state level in Reflections arts competition"

  • Carole A Allen January 7, 2017 (8:33 pm)
    Reply

    Reflections is a great program.  My son participated 20+ years ago and advanced to state in photography.  Each year had a different theme. This year is “What is Your Story?”  Always inspiring to see how these young creative minds interpret the theme.  Two that I remember from the 90s are Beginnings and Where Does the Sky End?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann