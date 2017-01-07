CONGRATULATIONS! Student artists move to state level in Reflections arts competition

Congratulations to nine local students for their success so far in a national arts competition! Thanks to Lindsay Yost for sharing the news tonight, on the eve of districtwide recognition for them:

Students from three schools in West Seattle have qualified to advance to the state level of the National PTA Reflections arts program! These students will be competing against students from all over Washington State. The Seattle Council PTSA is hosting a recognition ceremony, with special guest, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Nyland, tomorrow (Sunday, Jan. 8th) at the Seattle Armory from 2-3pm. The schools are: Alki Elementary

Literature – Collin Temme, Where I’m From Denny International Middle School Visual Art – Kai Johnson, Girl in the Galaxy (above) Visual Art – Daniel Crawford, My Weirdness (above) Literature – Richard Garcia, The Meadow of Death

Literature – Kendall Sementelli, The one with scars Photography – Veronica Dempster, Headshot (above) Dance – Ruby Martin, Ruby’s Dance Choreography Chief Sealth International High School

Literature – Audriana Slye, Four

Literature – Olivia Palmer, ON WRITING

Yost is Reflections chair at Alki Elementary and co-chair of the districtwide event (with Liza Rankin); Manuela Slye is Reflections chair for Denny and Sealth. Good luck to the young artists at the next level of competition! (You can see all their work on the Seattle website for Reflections – browse school-by-school.)