Chief Sealth International High School hosts students from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Angola

Thanks to Chief Sealth International High School teacher Noah Zeichner for the photos and report:

Three university students from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Angola spent the morning in American Government classes at Chief Sealth International High School today.

They are in Seattle as part of the Study of the US Institute for Student Leaders on Civic Engagement, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. They also visit Washington DC and New Orleans as part of the program. They are part of a group of 20 undergraduates from Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, South Africa, and Zimbabwe and are in the United States learning about civic engagement. They are participating in volunteer and service activities, leadership workshops, and cultural excursions. The program is coordinated locally by the Foundation for International Understanding Through Students.

In the government classes this morning, they discussed the 2016 election, the U.S. criminal justice system and they compared and contrasted government structures and public education systems.

They also listened to 12th grade students give a presentation on the Bill of Rights.