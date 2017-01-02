Celebration of life January 14th for Meg McKennon, 1969-2016

Those who knew and loved Meg McKennon will gather on January 14th to celebrate her life. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community:

Meg McKennon, 47, of Seattle, passed away November 20th, 2016, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 27, 1969. Meg was an integral part of her close-knit family, and her absence will be mourned for their lifetimes.

Meg was generous, kind, and hard working. She deeply touched the lives of family and friends who will miss her distinctive sense of humor and style. In her professional life, Meg was a real-estate broker who led the opening team for the West Seattle Keller Williams office. She then went on to found her own successful real estate and property management office, Dwellings, in West Seattle. Meg was always looking to find the perfect home fit, to lend a hand, or to provide support and employment for those in need. Meg’s unparalleled and heartfelt approach to her profession will be greatly missed by her community.

True to her generous nature, Meg was an organ donor. Her generosity will live on in the dozens of lives her gifts have saved and improved throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Meg is survived by her parents: Nancy McKennon of Spokane, and Kelly McKennon and his wife Michi of Pullman. She is also survived by siblings and beloved nephews and nieces: brother Ruddy McKennon and his wife Sara McKennon and their children, Gracie, Liam and Finley; sister Robin Thaler and her husband Wyatt Thaler and their children Lola and Betty; sister Wendy McKennon and her partner Ben Peterson and their children Tallulah and Atticus; half-sister Skye McKennon; and stepsister Niki Wolkind.

Meg is also survived by the love of her life, a rescue dog named Katie. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Seattle Humane Society. Additionally, it would honor Meg’s memory to learn more about the debilitating disease of alcoholism.

Meg’s life will be celebrated at 2:30 pm on January 14th, 2017, at Dakota Place Park Building, located at 4304 SW Dakota St. Please join us in sharing memories and gratitude for Meg.