BIZNOTES: Five updates, from A to Z

Five business notes this afternoon, which happen to span A to Z …

ADMIRAL THEATER: Admiral Neighborhood Association president Larry Wymer mentioned at the January meeting earlier this week that the fourth new auditorium at the historic Admiral Theater would open today. We went by just before the day’s screening schedule began, and indeed, it has:

The newest to open is Pier 4 – our photo shows just a corner of it – go see for yourself! You can see the theater’s schedule here – current movies are “Hidden Figures,” “Patriots Day,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and “Sing.”

ARTHUR’S: Also at the ANA meeting, Arthur’s proprietors talked about the “all-day breakfast café” – something they thought was missing in this area – that they are bringing to the former Angelina’s spot at 2311 California SW (as reported here in November). “We’re locals at heart.” As is so common with new businesses, it’s taking time to get everything done, so now they are hoping to open next month.

ALAIR GRAND OPENING: The gift shop that opened last month in part of the former Curves space at 3280 California SW will celebrate its grand opening tomorrow, 10 am-7 pm, and you’re invited. Alair proprietor Shandon Graybeal tells WSB, “We will have Nibbles Food Truck, wine, beer, and champagne, and tons of raffles, samples, giveaways, and sales throughout the day.”

BIG AL BREWING CLOSING: As reported Thursday on our partner site White Center Now, almost 8 1/2 years of fun at Big Al Brewing in White Center is coming to an end after tomorrow – they’re closing. So if it’s a favorite spot of yours, you’ll want to go hang out Saturday, 1-10 pm – they’ll have the game on!

ZIPPYDOGS AWARD: Congratulations to Elise Lindborg and Kelli Henderson, co-proprietors of Morgan Junction-headquartered promotional-products provider ZippyDogs, for winning “Business of the Year” from the Greater Seattle Business Association. The award will be presented at the GSBA Business and Humanitarian Awards dinner at the waterfront Marriott on February 16th. One other West Seattleite will be honored that night, according to the GSBA’s news release about the awards: King County Executive Dow Constantine will receive special recognition as a “Voice for Economic Justice.”