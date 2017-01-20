BIZNOTE: Coworking deal next week for West Seattle Office Junction’s 4th anniversary

Happy 4th anniversary to our area’s only coworking center, West Seattle Office Junction. As is often the case for businesses, they’re offering customers the gift – one week of coworking for $99:

Do you feel easily distracted? Would you like to get your work done in less time? At the West Seattle Office Junction you get all the benefits of an office, nice coworkers, and no boss ;) **For an extra charge we offer a slap in the face every time you check Facebook!**

Give Coworking a try during the week of 1/23-28. Risk-free; if you come in every day and you were not satisfied with the experience, we’ll give you your money back. Just show up on Monday morning to get started. You can also come in for a tour every day from 10 am-3 pm, if you have not had a chance to see our office space or learn about Coworking.

If you decide to stay productive and sign up for one of our month-to-month plans by the end of the week we’ll waive the $50 signup fee! See details here.