UPDATE: Search for stabbing suspect on Puget Ridge

1:23 PM: If you’re seeing/hearing a major Seattle Fire/Police response in the Puget Ridge area – there’s an “assault with weapons” response in the 6500 block of 18th SW. No other details so far.

1:29 PM: Still no information about who was injured and how, but police are looking for one suspect – the partial description on the scanner is white, male, 6 feet tall, thin, no shirt.

1:34 PM: The incident is now described as a stabbing. If you’re hearing a helicopter in the area, it’s TV.

1:54 PM: SFD says the victim is a 34-year-old man taken to the hospital with a stab wound in his thigh.