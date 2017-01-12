West Seattle, Washington

12 Thursday

UPDATE: Search for stabbing suspect on Puget Ridge

January 12, 2017 1:23 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Puget Ridge | West Seattle news

1:23 PM: If you’re seeing/hearing a major Seattle Fire/Police response in the Puget Ridge area – there’s an “assault with weapons” response in the 6500 block of 18th SW. No other details so far.

1:29 PM: Still no information about who was injured and how, but police are looking for one suspect – the partial description on the scanner is white, male, 6 feet tall, thin, no shirt.

1:34 PM: The incident is now described as a stabbing. If you’re hearing a helicopter in the area, it’s TV.

1:54 PM: SFD says the victim is a 34-year-old man taken to the hospital with a stab wound in his thigh.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Search for stabbing suspect on Puget Ridge"

  • arborA January 12, 2017 (1:47 pm)
    Any schools on lockdown?

    • WSB January 12, 2017 (1:49 pm)
      Not that I know of.

    • Dj January 12, 2017 (2:06 pm)
      Sanislo should be if they aren’t it happened less than a block from their playground.

      • WSB January 12, 2017 (2:25 pm)
        They are dismissing as usual per both scanner and what I am seeing in the area right now.

