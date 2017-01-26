Arbor Heights charter school Summit Atlas finalizes groundbreaking-ceremony plan



(WSB photo, December 2016)

Charter organization Summit Public Schools has just finalized its groundbreaking-ceremony plan for the future Summit Atlas campus at 35th/Roxbury in Arbor Heights: 5:30 pm Thursday, February 2nd.

You’re invited to celebrate with us on February 2 as we add to our growing community and provide West Seattle, White Center and surrounding communities with additional public school options. Summit Atlas will open in August 2017 to our first class of 6th graders and 9th graders. Over the next four years, the school will grow to serve grades 6-12.

We first reported on the plan two years ago; the school’s opening was delayed a year because of the fight over public funding of charter schools. The remodeling of the former church/supermarket site at 9601 35th SW is expected to be done in two phases, as reported here last month and in August, with interior work to set the stage for this fall’s opening, and then an addition to make room for the grades to be added in stages.