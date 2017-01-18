West Seattle, Washington

Another foot ferry on Elliott Bay today: Kitsap Transit’s Rich Passage 1

If you’re noticing a foot ferry in Elliott Bay that didn’t appear to be one of the King County Water Taxi fleet – that’s the Kitsap Transit fast ferry Rich Passage 1. It’s out on the bay right now after an official showcase on the downtown Seattle waterfront this morning, with King County Executive Dow Constantine and County Council Chair Joe McDermott speaking, because the King County Department of Transportation’s Marine Division will be operating the 78-foot Rich Passage 1 for KT. Kitsap voters approved a sales-tax increase to fund the new service; it’s scheduled to start running between Bremerton and Seattle this year, Kingston and Seattle next year, and Southworth and Seattle in 2020. The Rich Passage 1 is to be the first of six boats comprising the Kitsap Transit fleet. It was built by All American Marine in Bellingham, which also built the Doc Maynard and Sally Fox for the KC Water Taxi service.

  captainDave January 18, 2017 (12:34 pm)
    I wonder how many people are going to think the name “Rich Passage 1” has something to do with the price of fares or keeping poor people off the boat?  (For those who don’t know, Rich Passage is the narrow waterway between Port Orchard and the Southwest side of Bainbridge Island) where excessive waves from the older boats created shoreline erosion problems in Rich Passage.  The new boat has a more efficient design that will make smaller waves.  Here is an informative video about the new boat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMs8x4gwzLo

    High-speed / high-efficiency ferries like this can change the demographics of Puget Sound to enable commuting from lower cost areas that were previously not practical.  And the best part is that the water “roadway” already exists!  It would be great to see foot ferry docks all over Puget Sound like they had a century ago.  

