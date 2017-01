(Texted photo)

Moments after we published a Crime Watch roundup, this happened – a big police response at the 35th/Holden gas station. Thanks for the tips! Per the scanner, officers recovered this stolen Honda Accord:



(WSB photo)

We don’t know yet if there’s anything more to the case than “stolen/recovered car,” but even if there isn’t, the sizable response is standard – since motor-vehicle theft is a felony, it requires what is referred to as a “felony stop” (guns drawn).