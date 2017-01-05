5 options for your West Seattle Monday



(Cooper’s Hawk, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Looking ahead to what’s up tonight:

PLAYGROUND BRAINSTORMING: Highland Park Elementary‘s playground-project committee invites everyone to help them brainstorm:

We are looking for in-the-box and out-of-the-box ideas, large and small. We won’t turn away any ideas in this session. We hope that by engaging the larger community of Highland Park influencers, we will get great ideas that we couldn’t come up with ourselves. Kids are welcome. We plan on showing a movie during our brainstorming activity.

5-7 pm at the school library. (1012 SW Trenton)

FERRY TASK FORCE MEETING: 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall, all are welcome at the first meeting of the citizens’ advisory committee set up to help fix problems related to the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route. (9140 California SW)

ALL-AGES TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at The Skylark in North Delridge. Prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

PUB QUIZ: 8 pm at Shadowland in The Junction. 21+. (California SW/SW Oregon)

LIVE MUSIC: Cracker Factory at West Seattle Brewing in The Triangle, 8 pm. (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW)

