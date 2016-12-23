What’s up for your West Seattle Friday



(Steller’s Jay photographed by Mark Wangerin)

On this Christmas Eve-Eve and Hanukkah Eve, here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

ILLUSIONS OPEN HOUSE: All day, until 5 pm, Illusions Hair Design (WSB sponsor) welcomes you: “We will be offering sweet & savory treats for our clients as a thank you & celebration of the Holiday season.” (5619 California SW)

WINE TASTING & BUYING: Tonight is your last pre-holiday chance to sip/shop at the Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room north of Morgan Junction, which will be closed tomorrow. Open 5 pm-9 pm; wines available include “Perseverance (Viognier), The Betrayal (Chardonnay), PORCH (Rose of Syrah), Heart Box Red (Merlot) and BLACK (Red Blend).” (5910 California SW)

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 7 pm at Ounces. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

MORE LIGHTS: See the Holiday Guide for the big ones! And our coverage archive for the neighborhood bright spots we’ve featured this past week.

SANTA PHOTOS: If you still haven’t visited Mr. Claus, today’s only scheduled appearance is at Westwood Village (photos for a fee) – until 8 pm. (2600 SW Barton)

LIVE MUSIC: One venue on our list tonight – The Skylark, featuring Astrol Waters, 9 pm, $7, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LOOKING AHEAD TO CHRISTMAS EVE & DAY … another reminder that the info in the WSB Holiday Guide right now includes:

-Restaurants that told us they will be open one or both days (New Year’s previews too)

-Grocery-store hours for Christmas Eve/Day

-Church services for Christmas Eve/Day (New Year’s previews too)

We’re also working on a list of local retailers open tomorrow for last-minute shopping – as always, editor@westseattleblog.com is where to send your info – thanks!