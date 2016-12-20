What’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday

The Santa-and-dogs photos are courtesy of Camp Crockett dog-day-care-and-more (5611 Delridge Way SW; WSB sponsor), to go with a few Holiday Guide/Event Calendar highlights we wanted to share before we get any further into the afternoon:

SHOP LATE: Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) is open until 8 tonight. (4540 California SW) … Also open for late shopping (game-playing, etc.) is Meeples Games (WSB sponsor), open until 10 pm. (3727 California SW)

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: He’s back! 4 pm-7 pm, and that’s also when you’ll find Keith Terhune playing holiday tunes in the store. (Fauntleroy/California/Morgan)

‘TYING TUESDAY’ CLASS: 7 pm at Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) – check ASAP to see if there’s a spot left! (42nd SW/SW Oregon)

SOUTH SOUND TUG AND BARGE: Holiday songs and more, live at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

BABY KETTEN KARAOKE: By no means your standard karaoke. See for yourself, 9 pm at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)