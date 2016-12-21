West Seattle Wednesday: Winter-solstice sunset watch; ‘Longest Night’ services; more…



(Photo by Paul Nicholson – three state ferries on Elliott Bay last Sunday)

Welcome to winter! The solstice – which arrived at 2:44 am – factors into some of the highlights from our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

SOLSTICE WATCH WITH ALICE: First sunset since winter’s arrival means that NASA Solar System Ambassador Alice Enevoldsen will be at Solstice Park for her 31st quarterly sunset watch – fun, informative, free, for all ages. Full details on her website, including directions. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

‘LONGEST NIGHT’ SERVICE @ TIBBETTS: 7 pm at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor):

For some people Christmas is not “the most wonderful time of the year.” It might stir up feelings of sadness and depression, whether it will be the first Christmas without a loved one, or the person lost someone around the Christmas season and this is a painful reminder each year. It might be because of other kinds of loss – loss of a job, a divorce or break-up, a feeling of grief and despair over the future of our country and the world, or even the loss of faith. There is a need for a space to not be forced to be jolly but to acknowledge our grief and pain and depression. The Longest Night Service is that place. It is a service of music, readings and prayers and candle lighting. It is open to everyone no matter the circumstance. If this would be of help to you this Christmas season or if you know someone who could benefit from being with us that night, please invite them and come along with them.

(3940 41st SW)

‘LONGEST NIGHT’ SERVICE AT ADMIRAL UCC: 6 pm at Admiral Congregational Church: “This alternative service will be a time for reflection on what gives us strength when the holidays feel more complicated than the culture allows.” (4320 SW Hill)

If your holiday services – now through New Year’s – aren’t listed in our holiday guide yet, it’s not too late – just send us the info ASAP – editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks!

Also happening today and tonight:

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, geared for 3- to 5-year-olds. Free! (2306 42nd SW)

LAST OFFICE JUNCTION MEETUP OF THE YEAR: Entrepreneur? Telecommuter? Coworker? Experimenting? At noon, stop by West Seattle’s only coworking center, Office Junction (WSB sponsor), for this week’s free community meetup, and see who else shows up! (6040 California SW)

MAH JONGG FEVER: 1 pm, informal weekly meetup at Uptown Espresso-Delridge – here’s the official page. (3845 Delridge Way SW)

SANTA AT THRIFTWAY: Still have something to say to the Jolly Old Soul? He’s due at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) 1-4 pm today. (Fauntleroy/California/Morgan)

‘SO THIS IS CHRISTMAS’: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, “A one-of-a-kind night filled with surprise guest stars, Christmas songs and holiday hijinks. No cover.” (4210 SW Admiral Way)